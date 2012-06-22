SANTIAGO, June 22 Global miner Anglo American Plc and world no. 1 copper producer Codelco will ask local courts later Friday to extend their negotiation window, as the mining titans seek a deal to end a bitter dispute over coveted copper assets, a legal source told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday that the companies would seek more time to talk.

Investors watched closely to see if Chile's state-owned copper giant Codelco and Anglo will hash out a deal or whether they return to a courtroom for a showdown that could drag on for years. (Reporting By Erik Lopez; writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)