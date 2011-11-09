* Anglo American sells Chile assets stake to Mitsubishi

By Alexandra Ulmer and Clara Ferreira-Marques

SANTIAGO/LONDON, Nov 9 Global miner Anglo American ( AAL.L ) said on Wednesday it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $5.39 billion, undermining plans by Chile state copper giant Codelco to exercise an option to buy a major stake.

Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's top copper producer, last month announced it planned to use its option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, paying much less than perceived market value.

Codelco said at the time it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co ( 8031.T ) to allow it to exercise its option, and had cautioned Anglo American it must honor the option.

Neither Codelco nor Chile's Finance Minister were immediately available for comment on Anglo's sale of the stake.

Experts believe global financial turbulence led Anglo to underestimate the likelihood that Codelco would exercise its option, having passed on it in 2008, market sources say.

Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion to develop Los Bronces.

"Anglo American has regularly reviewed its available alternatives and, following a thorough assessment, and in the interests of its shareholders, it entered into a process to explore the potential value of the AAS assets through the evaluation of a sale of a minority stake in AAS," Anglo American said in a statement.

"Following this transaction, Anglo American holds a 75.5 percent interest in AAS." It said the deal with Mitsubishi valued Anglo American Sur at $22 billion.

Anglo said Mitsubishi paid in the form of a promissory note and the deal was unconditional and compliant with its option agreement with Codelco.

Chile's Larrain last month warned Anglo American not to evade Codelco's planned purchase.

"Anglo American has a duty not to resort to any act or omission that would put Codelco's right at risk," he said at a news conference with Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez. (Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)