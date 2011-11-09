* Anglo American sells Chile assets stake to Mitsubishi
* Chile cautioned against any effort to block option
* Codelco secured $6.75 billion bridging loan in Oct
By Alexandra Ulmer and Clara Ferreira-Marques
SANTIAGO/LONDON, Nov 9 Global miner Anglo
American (AAL.L) said on Wednesday it sold a 24.5 percent stake
in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
for $5.39 billion, undermining plans by Chile state copper
giant Codelco to exercise an option to buy a major stake.
Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's top copper producer, last
month announced it planned to use its option to buy a 49
percent stake in Anglo American Sur, paying much less than
perceived market value.
Codelco said at the time it had secured a $6.75 billion
bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) to allow it to
exercise its option, and had cautioned Anglo American it must
honor the option.
Neither Codelco nor Chile's Finance Minister were
immediately available for comment on Anglo's sale of the
stake.
Experts believe global financial turbulence led Anglo to
underestimate the likelihood that Codelco would exercise its
option, having passed on it in 2008, market sources say.
Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship
expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres
smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration
projects.
Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion to develop Los
Bronces.
"Anglo American has regularly reviewed its available
alternatives and, following a thorough assessment, and in the
interests of its shareholders, it entered into a process to
explore the potential value of the AAS assets through the
evaluation of a sale of a minority stake in AAS," Anglo
American said in a statement.
"Following this transaction, Anglo American holds a 75.5
percent interest in AAS." It said the deal with Mitsubishi
valued Anglo American Sur at $22 billion.
Anglo said Mitsubishi paid in the form of a promissory note
and the deal was unconditional and compliant with its option
agreement with Codelco.
Chile's Larrain last month warned Anglo American not to
evade Codelco's planned purchase.
"Anglo American has a duty not to resort to any act or
omission that would put Codelco's right at risk," he said at a
news conference with Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez.
(Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)