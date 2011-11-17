* Codelco warns Anglo American putting future at risk
* Court has stopped Anglo selling any more stakes for now
* Codelco CEO says open to talks with Anglo
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Nov 17 Global miner Anglo American
has mortgaged its future in Chile by selling part of a stake in
its southern Chilean properties that Codelco wants to buy into,
state copper giant Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said on
Thursday.
Hernandez said he was open to unconditional talks with
Anglo American (AAL.L) as Codelco and the London-listed miner
gear up for a legal battle, which experts say looks likely to
be lengthy and acrimonious.
Anglo shocked Codelco and investors last week when it
announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean
copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4
billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with
Codelco [CODEL.UL].
"By not fulfilling its (contract) obligations ... they are
mortgaging their future investments here," Hernandez warned.
"We are always ready to talk, but without prior conditions."
World No.1 copper producer Codelco says Anglo American is
trying to prevent it from exercising an option to buy a 49
percent stake in Anglo American Sur, while includes the
flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the
Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito
exploration projects.
A Chilean court on Tuesday granted Codelco's request that
all further stake sales in the southern Chilean properties be
blocked. [ID:nN1E7AE0T8]
Hernandez said Codelco could achieve synergies through a
stake purchase in Anglo Sur, because the Los Bronces deposit
sits right next to Codelco's Andina division.
Anglo said in a statement on Tuesday it planned to file a
response to the injunction and would take "such other steps as
are necessary to protect its rights."
Anglo American will offer to talk with Codelco over the
disputed stake option, an Anglo executive said in a newspaper
interview published on Thursday.
Anglo says it wants to avoid a legal battle, but if an
agreement with Codelco fails to be reached, the London-listed
miner will look at legal options, Miguel Angel Duran, the head
of Anglo's Chile operations was quoted as saying by Chilean
daily La Tercera.
"We're in the process of initiating or having contact with
Codelco," Duran told La Tercera. "We would like the solution to
be reached directly via Codelco and the earliest possible...
But if we don't reach an agreement, the legal page will be
opened."
Negotiation could be advantageous for both mining giants,
legal experts said, though increasingly difficult as the firms
have hardened their stances over the long-standing option.
"The negotiation path would be more efficient for both
parts to reach a solution," Chilean lawyer Cristian Saieh of
Puga Ortiz Abogados has said. "The problem with legalizing the
conflict is that the companies leave the dispute in the hands
of a third party and lose control over the administration of
the solution."
Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion
bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) to allow it to
exercise its option and had cautioned Anglo American it must
honor the pact.
