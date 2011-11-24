SANTIAGO, Chile Nov 23 Chile's courts will decide an option contract spat between state copper giant Codelco and global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) if they fail to negotiate a deal, President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday.

Anglo shocked world No. 1 copper producer Codelco and investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco has appealed against the sale to Chilean courts, and the two sides are gearing up for a likely protracted legal battle. Pinera said his government would back all moves Codelco makes to safeguard its right to exercise its stake option. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero. Editing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Gary Hill)