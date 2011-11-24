SANTIAGO, Chile Nov 23 Chile's courts will
decide an option contract spat between state copper giant
Codelco and global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) if they fail to
negotiate a deal, President Sebastian Pinera said on
Wednesday.
Anglo shocked world No. 1 copper producer Codelco and
investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its
southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
(8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to
buy a 49 percent stake.
Codelco has appealed against the sale to Chilean courts,
and the two sides are gearing up for a likely protracted legal
battle. Pinera said his government would back all moves Codelco
makes to safeguard its right to exercise its stake option.
