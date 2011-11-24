* Codelco, Anglo at loggerheads over assets
* Legal battle brewing, could last for years
* Both sides have made overtures towards negotiations
(Updates with Pinera quotes, background)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov 23 Chile's courts will
decide an option contract spat between state copper giant
Codelco and global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) if they fail to
negotiate a deal, President Sebastian Pinera said on
Wednesday.
Anglo shocked world No. 1 copper producer Codelco and
investors this month when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its
southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
(8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to
buy a 49 percent stake.
Codelco has appealed against the sale to Chilean courts,
and the two sides are gearing up for a likely protracted legal
battle.
"The government is aware of and supports the moves Codelco
is making to defend its legitimate interests," Pinera said in a
speech at an annual mining sector dinner. "The solution can
come by one of two paths."
"If they do not reach an agreement, given Chile is a land
with a rule of law, it will be the Chilean courts which must
resolve these differences," he added.
Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez last week warned that Anglo
American had mortgaged its future in Chile with its preemptive
stake sale, but both sides have since made overtures towards
negotiating.
"We are not in a hurry," Hernandez said on Wednesday. "You
never announce negotiations through the press unless you want
them to fail."
Negotiation could be advantageous for both mining giants,
legal experts say, though increasingly difficult as the firms
have hardened their stances over the long-standing option.
Codelco insists it still has the right to exercise an
option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, which
includes the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado
mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique
Monolito exploration projects.
Codelco said in October it had secured a $6.75 billion
bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) to allow it to
exercise its option.
(Editing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Gary Hill)