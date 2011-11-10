SANTIAGO Nov 9 Chile's state copper giant Codelco said on Wednesday global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) sale of a stake in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp did not affect its option to buy a 49 percent share.

Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's top copper producer, said it would take all necessary measures to protect its right to buy the stake, setting the stage for a showdown with Anglo American -- which it had warned against trying to evade the planned purchase. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Antonio de la Jara, Moises Avila, Simon Gardner)