* Los Bronces could be world No. 5 copper mine
* Chilean mine at center of Anglo-Codelco dispute
* Copper head MacKenzie says ramp-up on track
SANTIAGO, July 6 Global miner Anglo American
Plc's prized Los Bronces copper mine was hit by snow in
June, but is on track to complete its ramp-up by October, the
company's head of copper, John MacKenzie, told Reuters on
Friday.
The Chilean deposit - ironically previously known as La
Disputada, or 'the disputed one' - is at the heart of a bitter
option spat between Anglo and world no. 1 copper producer
Codelco.
Los Bronces plans to more than double annual output and
could produce a peak of 490,000 tonnes of copper per year,
positioning itself as the world's No. 5 copper mine.
"During May, we achieved 97 percent of design capacity,
during June, we've been impacted by weather. But the plant
itself is operating as we expect it to," Mackenzie said.
He declined to elaborate further on the weather's effects.
"We did forecast a 12 month ramp-up and where we are today
is very close to design capacities being achieved. We just need
to achieve that on a consistent basis now ... We're confident
we're going to achieve our objectives."
World no. 1 copper producer Chile entered the Southern
Hemisphere's winter in June. Los Bronces is 3,500 meters (11,482
feet) above sea level in the Andean foothills of south-central
Chile.
State copper commission Cochilco's most recent data shows
the Anglo Sur complex produced 34,400 tonnes of copper in April,
down from 37,100 tonnes in March. Los Bronces produced 221,762
tonnes of copper last year, according to Anglo.
Anglo has asked to push back some of its copper contracts
because Los Bronces' ramp-up has hit difficulties, one
Chile-based copper trader said this week. It was not immediately
possible to verify the claim.
Chilean mines, which produces around a third of the world's
copper, have been hit by extreme weather, an uptick in labor
action and dwindling ore grades.
(Reporting By Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Andre Grenon)