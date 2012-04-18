SANTIAGO, April 18 Arauco, the forestry arm of Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec, will issue up to around $230 million in inflation-indexed peso-unit bonds on April 26, the company and bookrunner IM Trust said in a filing with the local securities regulator.

The planned bond issue includes a five-year series at a 3.5 percent yield and a 21-year series carrying a 4.0 percent yield.

Arauco, which is one of the world's top wood pulp exporters, said around 70 percent of proceeds from the bond issue will be used to pay for investments and the remainder to prepay debt.

($1 = 488.99 peso on January 31) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)