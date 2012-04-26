SANTIAGO, April 26 Arauco, the forestry arm of Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec, on Thursday placed $233 million in 21-year, inflation-indexed peso-unit bonds at a 3.88 percent yield, a source at the local stock exchange said.

Arauco, which is one of the world's top wood pulp exporters, had said around 70 percent of proceeds from the bond issue would be used to pay for investments and the remainder to prepay debt.

(Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)