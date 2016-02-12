SANTIAGO Feb 12 Chile begun selling electricity
to neighboring Argentina for the first time ever on Friday, said
local power producer AES Gener SA, which owns the
transmission line used for the transfer.
Last June, Chile's government authorized AES Gener, a local
unit of U.S. power group AES Corp, to transfer
electricity back and forth with neighboring Argentina through
one of its transmission lines.
AES Gener said integrating the power grids in Chile and
Argentina will improve energy safety and optimize operating
costs on both sides of the Andes.
Argentine president Mauricio Macri has said he wants to
build new Pacific trade links in energy supply as he seeks
improved relations with Chile.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Marguerita Choy)