Mauricio Macri said on Friday he was looking to build new
Pacific trade links in energy supply as he seeks improved
relations with neighboring Chile.
Center-right Macri won Argentina's presidential election on
Nov. 22, bringing to an end more than a decade of free-spending
leftist populism and promising to open up Latin America's no.3
economy to investors.
With a short interregnum period - he is due to be sworn in
on Dec. 10 - Macri made a whistlestop tour of Brazil and Chile
on Friday.
In Chile, one of the region's most developed and stable
economies, Macri echoed previous comments that he would seek to
improve regional integration.
Argentina and Chile, who came close to blows over the Beagle
Channel border dispute during the 1970s, have continued to have
on-and-off cool relations in recent decades.
In the mid-2000s, Argentina angered Chile and triggered a
diplomatic crisis when it cut off gas exports, as its own supply
faltered.
However, exports to Chile could be resumed once Argentine
reserves, such as the enormous Vaca Muerta in Patagonia, begin
producing, said Macri on Friday, after meeting with Chilean
center-left President Michelle Bachelet.
"When Vaca Muerta, Los Molles, begin producing in three to
four years we are going to be able to return to export gas from
Argentina to Chile, for sure," he said.
In the meantime, the cross-Andean pipes could be used to
pump fuel in the other direction, he said.
Chile has almost no hydrocarbons of its own but its
Pacific-facing ports can be used to import gas from outside the
region.
"If we can substitute imports that we are making via the
Atlantic to via the Pacific through Chile, that is something our
energy minister is looking at," said Macri.
But Argentina could not think of "foregoing" gas supplies
from Bolivia, he said. Run by leftist leader Evo Morales,
landlocked Bolivia is currently an important supplier of gas to
both Argentina and Brazil.
