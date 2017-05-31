By Fabian Cambero
| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO May 31 Ten consortiums including
companies from China and Europe formally expressed interest on
Wednesday in building a landmark $1.5 billion tunnel under the
Andes mountains to connect Argentina and Chile.
Chinese companies Power China and the Chinese
Communications Construction Company, Spain's OHL
and FCC, and Italy's Astaldi and
Salini Impregilo are among the interested parties,
Chile's minister of public works Alberto Undurraga said.
The planned Agua Negra tunnel would be over 13 kilometers (8
miles) in length and would connect Chile's Coquimbo region with
the Argentine province of San Juan, both mining regions. The
tunnel would be able to operate year round, unlike existing
cross-border roads that pass over the Andes and often must close
during winter snowstorms.
Both Chile and Argentina are revamping their infrastructure,
drawing interest from Asian companies for the first time.
Infrastructure in the area has traditionally been dominated by
Spanish and Italian companies.
On Tuesday, Chile said it received five offers to build a
new highway in Santiago, including the first bid by a Chinese
company for a metropolitan highway concession in Latin
America.
Building the tunnel would be an ambitious and complex
project that would likely take more than 10 years to complete,
Argentine Transport Planning Secretary German Bussi said at the
event.
The tender for the project is due to start in September or
October, said Undurraga.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery, Editing
by Rosalba O'Brien and David Gregorio)