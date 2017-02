SANTIAGO, March 29 Latin American airline Avianca-Taca Holding SA hopes to conclude a purchase of 50 planes for its Brazilian unit this year, in a deal valued around $4 billion dollars, Brazilian businessman German Efromovich, who controls the airline, said on Thursday.

Deliveries would be in two to five years from now, he added, and a supplier has not been chosen. (Reporting By Brad Haynes, Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)