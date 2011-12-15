Dec 15 Shares of the company that manages one of Chile's most popular soccer clubs fell 26 percent on profit-taking after rising by more than 5 percent at Thursday's open following a tournament victory the day before.

Shares of Azul Azul, which manages Chilean club Universidad de Chile, shot higher at the market open to 1,950 pesos on the Santiago stock exchange. But the rise was followed by a round of year-end profit taking, knocking the share price down to 1,400 pesos per unit.

On Wednesday the team won the Copa Sudamericana, upsetting Quito's Liga Deportiva Universitaria.

Such victories increase the value of Azul Azul players who wish to join high-paying European clubs.

(Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)