(Adds interior minister, details on mining minister)
SANTIAGO Jan 24 President-elect Michelle
Bachelet unveiled her Cabinet on Friday, putting forth a mix of
political veterans and a few fresh faces meant to help her
navigate a tricky Congress and a slowing
economy.
Center-left Bachelet, who governed Chile from 2006 to 2010,
has promised a blitz of reforms designed to combat entrenched
income inequality in the Andean country.
She will need deft political operators to steer those
reforms through Congress and manage relations with social
movements clamoring for change in Chile, which has steep income
inequality.
Following are brief biographies of some of those who have
picked up key ministerial jobs:
FINANCE MINISTER: ALBERTO ARENAS
Economist and academic Alberto Arenas will take the reins at
the Finance Ministry, where he will have to balance increased
social spending with a moderately easing economy.
As one of Bachelet's most trusted advisers and the public
face of her economic program, the 48-year-old Socialist had been
seen as the closest thing to a shoo-in.
Arenas, who was head of the budget during Bachelet's first
term, helped draw up her flagship plans to hike corporate taxes
and strike down some dictatorship-era laws on investment. He has
said these reforms are crucial if Chile wants to make the leap
from a developing country to a developed one.
One of his major challenges will be easing the impact of
ebbing prices for top export copper on Chile's small,
export-dependent economy.
Arenas has stressed that battling the Andean country's
entrenched income inequality and fomenting economic growth are
not incompatible.
He holds a doctorate in economics from the University of
Pittsburgh.
ENERGY MINISTER: MAXIMO PACHECO
Economist and businessman Maximo Pacheco, who has worked for
state miner Codelco and several private companies,
will head the Energy Ministry.
His appointment suggests Bachelet will take a
business-friendly tack in facing Chile's looming energy crisis.
Power production in Chile, which imports nearly all its
fossil fuels, has failed to keep up with demand, especially from
energy-hungry miners. Bachelet will likely make liquefied
natural gas the backbone of her energy policy.
Pacheco will face pressure to take a firmer hand regulating
the energy and mining sector, as Chileans increasingly oppose
mega-projects they deem invasive or polluting.
"We need to be capable of finding solutions that give us the
energy we need, at a reasonable price and in a sustainable way,
but we must also defend the legitimate interests of our
communities," he told journalists after he was named.
FOREIGN MINISTER: HERALDO MUNOZ
Heraldo Munoz is a high-profile politician, writer and
academic who currently works for the United Nations Development
Programme.
He previously served as deputy foreign minister and as
Chile's ambassador to the United Nations, the Organization of
American States and Brazil.
Munoz was part of the successful campaign to defeat dictator
Augusto Pinochet in a 1988 plebiscite about his rule.
The post will require keen diplomacy, with Monday's decision
from the Hague on a maritime border spat with neighboring Peru
likely to cause controversy.
Chile also began a stint on the United Nations Security
Council this month.
MINING MINISTER: AURORA WILLIAMS
A relative unknown, Aurora Williams was a surprise choice to
become head of the Mining Ministry in the world's top copper
producer.
She was formerly the head of the mining-intensive
Antofagasta region's Public Works division.
The mining minister is traditionally a political post with
very little decision-making involved.
Still, Williams will be in charge of attracting mining
investment in the country as lower metal prices, dwindling ore
grades and spiraling costs bite the industry.
INTERIOR MINISTER: RODRIGO PENAILILLO
Rodrigo Penailillo, a discreet but powerful member of
Bachelet's campaign team, has been tapped as interior minister.
The 39-year-old was chief of staff during Bachelet's
previous term. He hails from Southern Chile and has worked
outside of capital Santiago, which could boost his credentials
in centralized Chile's far-flung regions, where protests have
flared.
That said, leading the Interior Ministry will be no easy
task. Major protests seeking improved education, environmental
protection and healthcare have shaken up Chile in the past few
years.
Penailillo will likely try to ensure these protests are
directed toward Congress and do not end up targeting Bachelet.
He has an undergraduate degree in business and a master's
degree in political science, according to local media reports.
EDUCATION MINISTER: NICOLAS EYZAGUIRRE
Former Finance Minister and IMF economist Nicolas Eyzaguirre
will take the helm of the high-pressure Education Ministry.
The 2011 social movements demanding education reform were a
watershed moment in Chilean history, and student leaders have
said they will not give the new administration a "honeymoon."
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Felipe Iturrieta and Fabian
Cambero; writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Matthew Lewis)