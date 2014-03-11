SANTIAGO, March 11 Michelle Bachelet, who takes
over the presidency of Chile for the second time on Tuesday,
plans to spend $15 billion on
ambitious reforms aimed at redressing steep income inequality.
Center-left Bachelet, who governed as Chile's first female
president from 2006 to 2010, won an easy victory in December's
election and takes over from the conservative Sebastian Pinera.
A moderate socialist, Bachelet has moved further to the left
since the end of her first term, a shift that has coincided with
massive protests for free and improved education in Chile over
the past two years.
Bachelet is promising to hike corporate taxes to fund an
education overhaul. She also plans a series of social measures
that could shake up traditionally conservative Chile, including
legalizing abortion in select cases and, perhaps, gay marriage.
Many of her policies also seek to undo the legacy of the
1973-1990 dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.
But she will have to wrestle with a tricky Congress and
slowing economic growth.
Here are her main policy proposals:
ECONOMIC POLICIES
- Gradually raise corporate taxes to 25 percent from 20
percent. Along with other tax changes, the increased take would
be equivalent to 3 percent of gross domestic product (about $8.5
billion at current levels).
- Get rid of the FUT (Fondo de Utilidades Tributables), a
mechanism that companies can use to gain tax exemptions on part
of their profits.
- Reduce the maximum individual tax rate from 40 percent to
35 percent over the course of four years.
- Reduce the structural fiscal deficit from roughly 1
percent of GDP to zero by 2018.
- Seek a competitive exchange rate to boost exports.
- Increase financial oversight, reinforce norms against
collusion, and advance towards incorporating Basel III capital
rules agreed globally to make banks safer after the 2007-09
credit crisis.
SOCIAL AND GOVERNMENT POLICIES
- Reform Chile's largely privatized education system, which
critics charge unfairly favors the wealthy. The reforms will
include working toward free higher education, ending state
subsistence of for-profit schools, and opening more nurseries
and pre-schools. The education reform will require a permanent
reallocation of 1.5 percent to 2 percent of GDP.
- Create a state-run pension fund as an alternative to
private funds.
- Spend $4 billion on new hospitals, build more health
centers, employ more doctors and subsidize the cost of some
medicines.
- Draft a new constitution to replace the one implemented
under Pinochet in 1980.
- Reform the electoral system which generally guarantees the
two biggest blocs dominate Congress, with neither having a large
majority, while independents are under-represented.
- Decentralize power by allowing governors to be elected by
local communities rather than be selected by the national
government.
- Legalize abortion in cases of rape or risks to the mother
or child's health. Chile is one of only a few countries in the
world where abortion is completely banned.
- Have an "open debate" on gay marriage to create a bill
which would be sent to Congress.
- Try to strengthen links with other Latin American
countries, not just those in the Pacific Alliance bloc.
MINING AND ENERGY POLICIES
- Boost mining industry chiefly by taming high power prices
and improving the concessions system to encourage exploration.
- Seek to balance Chile's rising energy needs with
environmental concerns within the first 100 days.
- Bolster the state's role in regulating the energy sector
and strengthen environmental institutions.
- Boost the use of liquefied natural gas. Promote a
coordinated system of purchases of "attractive" LNG volumes to
find best-priced cargos.
- Continue to capitalize state-run mining firm Codelco.
- Bachelet's policy program makes no mention of any plan to
change mining royalties.
- Bachelet has not expressed her views on several unpopular
resources projects, though she has indicated that a plan to
build the 2,750-megawatt HidroAysen hydropower project could be
scrapped unless plans are amended.
