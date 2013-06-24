* Bachelet says Patagonia power project isn't viable
* HidroAysen currently under government review
* Bachelet seen winning Nov. presidential election
SANTIAGO, June 23 Chilean presidential favorite
Michelle Bachelet said on Sunday night she is against the
planned 2,750-megawatt HidroAysen hydropower project, suggesting
the controversial complex still faces an uphill battle.
Bachelet, a popular center-leftist who served as president
of the world's top copper-exporting nation from 2006 to 2010, is
widely expected to win a Nov. 17 presidential election against a
weakened right-wing bloc.
"I'm not in favor of HidroAysen and I don't think it's
viable," Bachelet said during a televised debate with three
other presidential candidates vying for the left-wing bloc's
nomination. "It shouldn't go forward," she added.
Chile's supreme court approved HidroAysen's five generating
units, but environmentalists then brought the project to a
special ministerial group for review.
Opponents slam HidroAysen on the grounds it would harm
pristine Patagonia's environment and tourism.
Many analysts say the project, a political hot potato, is
likely to remain in limbo until after the election.
HidroAysen, whose generating units alone were initially seen
costing $3.2 billion, is now expected to require over $8 billion
in investment, considering the transmission line, according to
industry analysts.
Plans for a transmission line, which still have not been
submitted to authorities, have also sparked public outrage over
potential environmental harm.
Bachelet's position will likely ruffle miners, who are
counting on the joint venture between leading generator Endesa
Chile and partner Colbun as a key source of
future energy supply in world No.1 copper producer Chile.
The Andean nation's power production has been hit by under
investment, unclear regulations, a 2010 earthquake, and
droughts.
Bachelet is the clear favorite ahead of the June 30 primary.
Jostling to be the right-wing candidate and former economy
minister Pablo Longueira, a veteran party member who was close
to ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet, and former defense minister
Andres Allamand.
Conservative president Sebastian Pinera is barred from
running for re-election.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Michael Perry)