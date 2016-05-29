Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
SANTIAGO Chile's President Michelle Bachelet voluntarily testified earlier this week with the national prosecutor's office as part of a probe into alleged tax crimes by her daughter-in-law Natalia Compagnon, the government said late on Friday.
While Bachelet has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the case has been one of a number of high-profile money-in-politics scandals to come to light over the last year, sowing discontent among Chileans and dragging the President's popularity to all-time lows.
Interior Minister Jorge Burgos disclosed on Friday that he informed Bachelet that he had received a request from the prosecutor's office for the President to voluntarily testify in the probe.
"I'm available to testify immediately," Bachelet said, according to Burgos.
A Chilean court in January officially pegged Compagnon as a criminal suspect, as investigators look into allegations that she issued false tax declarations, misrepresented her income, and issued fraudulent invoices relating to a real estate concern she half-owns.
MOSCOW "Nit-picking" by the European Union is hampering completion of a deal between Russia and Hungary to expand the Paks nuclear power plant on the Danube river, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS European Union envoys agreed on Wednesday to extend emergency border controls inside the bloc's free-travel zone for another three months to mid-May, as immigration and security continued to dominate the political agenda.