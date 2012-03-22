* Bank could issue up to $1.2 bln in bonds this year
* Banco de Chile could again place bonds in Mexico-CEO
* Bank 2011 net profit rose 13.3 pct to $822 mln
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, March 22 Shareholders of Banco de
Chile, the country's second-largest bank, on Thursday approved a
capital increase by means of reinvesting 30 percent of the
firm's 2011 profit, and the entity said it could issue up to
$1.2 billion in bonds this year.
Banco de Chile, which is controlled by the local
Luksic family and Citigroup, said net profit rose 13.3
percent last year to $822 million due to an increase in interest
payments.
If the central bank, which owns a stake in Banco de Chile,
opts out of the capital increase as it has tended to do in the
past, Banco de Chile would increase its capital by 73.91 billion
pesos ($141.7 million).
Banco de Chile will increase its capital to comply with
international standards such as the Basel III regulatory
requirements to cushion itself in the face of continued
volatility in international financial markets and to fuel
growth, said the bank's chairman, Pablo Granifo.
"The capital needs don't only respond to the expected
increase in the bank's asset volume but also to the need to heed
to the guidelines derived from international agreements,"
Granifo said.
"Increased capital requirements are a trend and in this
regard it is likely we'll have to reinvest more than 30 percent
of our net profit in the future," he added.
The Chilean financial institution could issue up to $1.2
billion in bonds sold locally or abroad this year, Chief
Executive Arturo Tagle told reporters after a shareholders'
meeting.
The figure is below last year's issue of $1.4 billion in
bonds in part due to forecasts of a lower growth rate in loans,
Tagle added. He said the bank has no short-term plan to issue
debt.
Banco de Chile registered a debt shelf for senior bonds up
to $720 million last year in Mexico and placed $110 million of
that.
"We don't rule out issuing more bonds in Mexico," said
Tagle.
Shares in Banco de Chile were trading 0.54 percent weaker in
Thursday afternoon trade, slightly under the 0.73 percent fall
on the wider Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index.
($1 = 521.46 Chilean pesos at the end of Dec.)
(Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; editing by
Mark Porter)