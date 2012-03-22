* Bank could issue up to $1.2 bln in bonds this year

* Banco de Chile could again place bonds in Mexico-CEO

* Bank 2011 net profit rose 13.3 pct to $822 mln (Adds chairman comments, share price, byline)

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, March 22 Shareholders of Banco de Chile, the country's second-largest bank, on Thursday approved a capital increase by means of reinvesting 30 percent of the firm's 2011 profit, and the entity said it could issue up to $1.2 billion in bonds this year.

Banco de Chile, which is controlled by the local Luksic family and Citigroup, said net profit rose 13.3 percent last year to $822 million due to an increase in interest payments.

If the central bank, which owns a stake in Banco de Chile, opts out of the capital increase as it has tended to do in the past, Banco de Chile would increase its capital by 73.91 billion pesos ($141.7 million).

Banco de Chile will increase its capital to comply with international standards such as the Basel III regulatory requirements to cushion itself in the face of continued volatility in international financial markets and to fuel growth, said the bank's chairman, Pablo Granifo.

"The capital needs don't only respond to the expected increase in the bank's asset volume but also to the need to heed to the guidelines derived from international agreements," Granifo said.

"Increased capital requirements are a trend and in this regard it is likely we'll have to reinvest more than 30 percent of our net profit in the future," he added.

The Chilean financial institution could issue up to $1.2 billion in bonds sold locally or abroad this year, Chief Executive Arturo Tagle told reporters after a shareholders' meeting.

The figure is below last year's issue of $1.4 billion in bonds in part due to forecasts of a lower growth rate in loans, Tagle added. He said the bank has no short-term plan to issue debt.

Banco de Chile registered a debt shelf for senior bonds up to $720 million last year in Mexico and placed $110 million of that.

"We don't rule out issuing more bonds in Mexico," said Tagle.

Shares in Banco de Chile were trading 0.54 percent weaker in Thursday afternoon trade, slightly under the 0.73 percent fall on the wider Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index.

($1 = 521.46 Chilean pesos at the end of Dec.) (Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Mark Porter)