Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, April 24 Banco de Credito, Peru's largest bank, said on Tuesday it has bought a 60.6 percent stake in Chilean brokerage IM Trust, as it expands services for investors on the new regional MILA stock exchange.
Banco de Credito, controlled by financial holding company Credicorp Ltd, had said it would look for opportunities in Chile after buying a controlling stake in Colombian brokerage Correval for $77 million in December.
Banco de Credito did not specify how much the Chile purchase was worth.
The stock exchanges in Colombia, Chile and Peru brought together their operations last year in the so-called Integrated Latin American Market (MILA).
IM Trust provides advisory, securities and investment management services in Chile, Peru and Colombia, according to its website.
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.