* Banco de Credito to combine part of its Chile, Colombia and Peru holdings

* Bank bought controlling stake in Chile's IM Trust brokerage

* Banco de Credito recently bought a controlling stake in Colombia's Correval (Updates with Banco de Credito executive's comments)

By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, April 24 Banco de Credito, Peru's largest bank, said on Tuesday it has bought a 60.6 percent stake in Chilean brokerage IM Trust to create a regional investment bank as it expands services for investors on the new regional MILA stock exchange.

The acquisition by Banco de Credito, controlled by financial holding company Credicorp Ltd, comes on the heels of its purchase of a controlling stake in Colombian brokerage Correval for $77 million in December.

"The (regional) bank will have over $10 billion in funds under management," Christian Laub, head of Banco de Credito's regional investment bank division, told Reuters.

Last year, the three financial institutions had a total of $150 billion in equity and fixed-income operations and structured over $8.4 billion in debt operations, he added.

Banco de Credito did not specify how much the Chile purchase was worth.

The stock exchanges in Colombia, Chile and Peru brought together their operations last year in the so-called Integrated Latin American Market (MILA).

IM Trust provides advisory, securities and investment management services in Chile, Peru and Colombia, according to its website. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito,; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer,; Editing by Jan Paschal)