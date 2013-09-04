SANTIAGO, Sept 4 Chile's central bank cut its
forecast range for 2013 gross domestic product growth, but
maintained inflation and domestic demand predictions, as the
effects of the slowdown hitting the top copper exporter are
moderated by buoyant consumer spending.
The bank anticipates the economy of Chile will expand
between 4 and 4.5 percent this year, compared to a prior
projection of between 4 and 5 percent, according to the bank's
quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) published Wednesday.
Inflation in 2013 is seen at 2.6 percent, the same as its
previous forecast, while the bank predicts inflation will rise
to 2.8 percent in 2014. The bank's annual inflation target range
is 2 to 4 percent.
"The base scenario reflects the slowdown of activity in the
year to date. Furthermore it considers that investment will
continue to moderate," said the report.
"The slowdown in consumer demand will occur gradually,
taking into account the continued strength of the labor market."