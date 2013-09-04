* GDP growth forecast at 4.0 to 4.5 percent in 2013, 4.0 to
5.0 in 2014
* Bank maintains domestic demand and inflation forecasts
* Copper price expected to be $3.30/lb in 2013, $3.05/lb in
2014
SANTIAGO, Sept 4 Chile's central bank cut its
forecast range for 2013 gross domestic product growth but
maintained inflation and domestic demand predictions as the
effects of a slowdown hitting the top copper exporter are
moderated by buoyant consumer spending.
The bank anticipates the economy of Chile will expand
between 4 and 4.5 percent this year, compared to a prior
projection of between 4 and 5 percent, according to the bank's
quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) published Wednesday.
The bank also estimated growth in 2014 of between 4 and 5
percent and maintained its 2013 domestic demand forecast at 4.9
percent.
"The healthy slowdown in activity that we were expecting is
materializing. However, consumer spending continues to show an
elevated dynamism, encouraged by labor market conditions,"
Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said in presenting the
report to the Senate.
In July the International Monetary Fund estimated growth in
Chile would slow to 4.6 percent from last year's 5.6 percent as
copper prices fell and investment cooled.
However, the Andean economy has shown signs of resilience
recently, with data on unemployment and manufacturing surprising
on the upside.
The jobless rate in May to July hit its lowest since records
using the current methodology began in 2010.
The bank also forecast on Wednesday that inflation in 2013
would be 2.6 percent, rising to 2.8 percent in 2014, just under
the midpoint of the bank's annual inflation target range of 2 to
4 percent.
On Friday, Chile is due to release inflation data for
August.
COPPER PRICE
The bank said it sees the price for copper, which makes up
over half of Chile's export revenue, dropping from an average
$3.30 per pound this year to $3.05 in 2014.
The price of copper has fallen this year on fears of
slowing demand from key buyer China, troubles in Syria and the
expected withdrawal of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The bank's forecasts assume a base-case scenario of the
benchmark interest rate following a path similar to what the
market expects, the report added.
Before the recent run of positive data, traders had been
expecting the bank to hold its benchmark rate
steady at 5 percent in September and then cut in the next three
months.
The rate has been on hold since January 2012, though minutes
show the bank has weighed a cut at its last four monetary policy
meetings.