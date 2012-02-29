SANTIAGO Feb 29 Chile's banking sector profit rose 4.81 percent in January compared with the same period last year but fell 3.2 percent compared with December, the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

The sector clocked a 156.2 billion peso profit last month ($319 million), the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 11.19 percent in the 12-month period ended in January.

Santander Chile , Chile's largest bank, posted a net profit of 42.285 billion pesos ($86.5 million) in the period.

The country's No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile, earned 46.876 billion pesos ($95.9 million), the superintendence said.

($1= 488.99 pesos at end of January) (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)