SANTIAGO, March 30 Chile's banking sector profit rose 2.64 percent in the January- February period compared with the same period last year, on higher loan rates and lower costs, but fell 22.28 percent in February compared with the prior month, the banking regulator said on Friday.

The sector clocked a 278.3 billion peso profit in the first two months of the year ($582.9 million), the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped 10.59 percent in the 12-month period to February, and rose 0.34 percent in February from January.

Santander Chile , Chile's largest bank, posted a net profit of 76.737 billion pesos ($160.7 million) for the first two months of 2012.

The country's No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile, earned 79.971 billion pesos ($167.5 million) in the period, the regulator said.

($1 = 477.41 pesos at end of February) (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)