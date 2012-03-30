SANTIAGO, March 30 Chile's banking sector profit
rose 2.64 percent in the January- February period compared with
the same period last year, on higher loan rates and lower costs,
but fell 22.28 percent in February compared with the prior
month, the banking regulator said on Friday.
The sector clocked a 278.3 billion peso profit in the first
two months of the year ($582.9 million), the regulator said.
The regulator said total loans in the banking system jumped
10.59 percent in the 12-month period to February, and rose 0.34
percent in February from January.
Santander Chile , Chile's largest bank,
posted a net profit of 76.737 billion pesos ($160.7 million) for
the first two months of 2012.
The country's No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile, earned
79.971 billion pesos ($167.5 million) in the period, the
regulator said.
($1 = 477.41 pesos at end of February)
(Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)