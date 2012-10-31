SANTIAGO Oct 31 Chile's banking sector profit tumbled 15.42 percent from a year earlier in the January-September period on higher provisions and costs linked to credits, the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

But profits jumped 62.83 percent in September compared with the prior month, chiefly due to increases in interest margins.

The sector posted a 1.13 trillion peso ($2.4 billion) profit for the first nine months of the year, the regulator said.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew 11.42 percent in the 12-month period to September, and 0.45 percent in September from August.

Santander Chile earned 278.408 billion pesos ($591.7 million) in the period, the regulator said.

Banco de Chile posted a 327.91 billion peso ($692.1 million) profit in the period, broadly flat compared with last year, as higher provisions and operational costs offset a revenue increase, the bank said on its website earlier this month.