SANTIAGO Jan 31 Chile's banking sector profit
last year fell 8.81 percent from 2011 levels, due to higher
costs linked to provisions and spending linked to credits
despite strong domestic demand, the banking regulator said on
Thursday.
Profits tumbled 53.18 percent in December compared with the
prior month, the regulator said. The sector posted a 1.6
trillion peso ($3.35 billion) profit in the January to December
period, the body added.
The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew
11.55 percent in the 12-month period, and a slim 0.83 percent in
December from November.
Santander Chile earned 392.592 billion
pesos ($820 million) in the period, the regulator said.
Banco de Chile posted a 465.851 billion peso
($973.4 million) profit in the period.