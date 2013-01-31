SANTIAGO Jan 31 Chile's banking sector profit last year fell 8.81 percent from 2011 levels, due to higher costs linked to provisions and spending linked to credits despite strong domestic demand, the banking regulator said on Thursday.

Profits tumbled 53.18 percent in December compared with the prior month, the regulator said. The sector posted a 1.6 trillion peso ($3.35 billion) profit in the January to December period, the body added.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system grew 11.55 percent in the 12-month period, and a slim 0.83 percent in December from November.

Santander Chile earned 392.592 billion pesos ($820 million) in the period, the regulator said.

Banco de Chile posted a 465.851 billion peso ($973.4 million) profit in the period.