SANTIAGO Feb 28 Chile's banking sector profit
tumbled 21.7 percent in January compared with a year earlier,
pressured by higher costs linked to provisions and lower
revenue, the banking regulator said on Thursday.
The sector posted a 124.469 billion peso ($264 million)
profit in the first month of the year, a 1.7 percent increase
compared with December, the regulator said.
It said total loans in the banking system grew 12.28 percent
compared with January 2012, and a slim 0.39 percent compared
with December.
Santander Chile earned 23.094 billion
pesos ($49 million) in the month, the regulator said.
Banco de Chile posted a 36.993 billion peso ($78.4
million) profit in January.
Shares in Santander rose 0.06 percent after the release of
the report, while shares in Banco de Chile increased 0.51
percent.