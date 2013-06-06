SANTIAGO, June 6 Chile's banking sector profit slipped 1.62 percent in the January-to-April period compared with a year earlier, hurt by higher provisions linked to credit, the SBIF banking regulator said on Thursday.

The sector posted a 550.669 billion peso ($1.168 billion) profit in the four months, the regulator said. Sector profit in April rose 15.39 percent versus March, it said.

Total loans in the banking system expanded 11.10 percent in the period from a year ago, the regulator added. Loans grew 0.53 percent in April from March.

Banco de Chile posted a 174.762 billion peso ($370.6 million) profit in the period. Santander Chile , the country's largest bank in terms of assets, earned 122.889 billion pesos ($260.6 million), the regulator said.