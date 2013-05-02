SANTIAGO May 2 Chile's banking sector profit dropped 12.84 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, pressured by lower revenue from currency exchange positions and higher costs linked to provisions, the SBIF banking regulator said on Thursday.

The sector posted a 380.422 billion peso ($805.1 million) profit for the January to March period, the regulator said. Sector profit jumped 25.06 percent in March versus February, it said.

Total loans in the banking system grew 11.72 percent in the first quarter, the regulator said. Loans rose 0.54 percent in March versus February.

Banco de Chile posted a 121.470 billion peso ($257 million) profit in the first quarter. Santander Chile , the country's largest bank in terms of assets, earned 81.455 billion pesos ($172 million), the regulator said.