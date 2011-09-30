Sept 30 Chile's banking sector profit rose 9.69 percent in August compared with July, but fell 0.4 percent during the January-August period to 1.169 trillion pesos ($2.5 billion), the banking regulator said on Friday.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system rose 10.94 percent in the 12 months to August, and rose 1.26 percent in August versus July.

Santander Chile (SAN.N) STG.SN, Chile's largest private bank, posted a net profit of 309.530 billion pesos ($664.7 million) in January to August.

The country's No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile CHI.SN, earned 298.215 billion pesos ($640.4 million) during the period, the regulator said. ($1=465.66 pesos at the end of August) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)