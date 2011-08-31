SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's banking sector profit fell 16.79 percent in July compared to June amid a gradual economic slowdown but rose 4.12 percent during the January-July period, the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

The regulator said total loans in the banking system rose 10.14 percent in the 12 months to July, and rose 0.77 percent in July versus June.

Santander Chile (SAN.N) STG.SN, Chile's largest bank, posted a net profit of 288.127 billion pesos ($630 million) in January to July.

The country's No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile CHI.SN, earned 258.878 billion pesos ($566 million) during the period, the regulator said. ($1=457.41 pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Simon Gardner and James Dalgleish)