SANTIAGO, July 18 A Chilean indigenous group
will likely appeal a court decision on Barrick Gold Corp's
Pascua-Lama gold mine to the Supreme Court
because it deems the measures slapped on the project don't go
far enough to protect the environment, lawyer Lorenzo Soto told
Reuters on Thursday.
The appeal will probably also seek that the suspended
project be re-evaluated and that Barrick present a new
environmental impact assessment study, a potentially lengthy and
costly process, Soto added.
The Copiapo Court of Appeals on Monday suspended the
controversial project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine
border high up in the Andes, until the company builds
infrastructure to prevent water pollution.
