SANTIAGO, July 18 A Chilean indigenous group will likely appeal a court decision on Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama gold mine to the Supreme Court because it deems the measures slapped on the project don't go far enough to protect the environment, lawyer Lorenzo Soto told Reuters on Thursday.

The appeal will probably also seek that the suspended project be re-evaluated and that Barrick present a new environmental impact assessment study, a potentially lengthy and costly process, Soto added.

The Copiapo Court of Appeals on Monday suspended the controversial project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine border high up in the Andes, until the company builds infrastructure to prevent water pollution.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)