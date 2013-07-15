PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, July 15 A Chilean court is expected to rule unanimously to suspend work on Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama gold mine, siding in favor of an appeal lodged by indigenous communities in a fresh blow to the controversial project, a local paper reported on Monday.
El Mercurio said the Copiapo Court of Appeals would issue the ruling later on Monday.
In April, the court had temporarily frozen construction of the $8.5 billion project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine border high in the Andes, to weigh claims by the indigenous communities that it has damaged pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.
Chile's environmental regulator has also suspended Pascua-Lama, citing major environmental violations.
Analysts say Toronto-based Barrick, the world's top gold miner, will likely appeal the Copiapo court's ruling to the supreme court, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle. Chile is the world No. 1 copper producer.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Feed ingredient price declines to level out going into '17 (Adds details on businesses that saw price declines, background on takeover deal)
* Proposes 9 pct hike in dividend for 2016 to 0.60 eur/shr (Adds details on BT stake, fourth quarter, dividend, outlook)