BRIEF-Mack-Cali refinanced, extended $600 mln unsecured revolving credit facility
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
SANTIAGO Dec 7 A ministerial committee in Chile has rejected an attempt by local communities to block modifications needed to keep Barrick Gold's controversial Pascua Lama project alive, a resolution by the committee showed on Wednesday.
The gold and silver Pascua Lama project, which straddles the border of Argentina and Chile in the Andes Mountains, was put on hold in 2013 due to environmental issues, political opposition, labor unrest and development costs that ballooned to $8.5 billion. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped for a second straight day on Friday as oil prices fell and some heavyweight energy shares lost ground, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc jumped to a 12-year high.