SANTIAGO, July 22 A group of indigenous Chileans
asked the Supreme Court to revoke the environmental license of
Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama gold mine
because it seeks a total re-evaluation of the project, a lawyer
representing the group told Reuters on Monday.
The Copiapo Court of Appeals last week ordered a freeze on
construction of the project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine
border high in the Andes, until the company builds
infrastructure to prevent water pollution. However, it did not
terminate the project.
"Given the harm caused, this environmental permit has proved
itself to be illegal and illegitimate," said Lorenzo Soto, who
represents the group of Diaguitas. "The project has to remain
suspended until it is completely re-evaluated."
He estimated the Supreme Court could issue a ruling around
the end of the year.
The court is likely to back the Copiapo's ruling, said Luis
Cordero, a law professor at the Universidad de Chile. But "the
likelihood the environmental permit will be revoked is lower,"
he added.
Chile's environmental regulator, the SMA, had already
suspended Pascua-Lama, citing major environmental violations,
and asked Barrick to build canals and drainage systems.
Barrick has stopped construction on the project and
submitted a plan for water management infrastructure to the SMA.
The company has previously said it is committed to operating
at the highest environmental standard and expects to have the
new water infrastructure in place by late 2014 and then restart
mine construction at the project.
The project's supporters say its environmental impact will
be limited, and that the massive mine, which could cost up to
$8.5 billion, will provide employment and help boost Chile's
mining-dependent economy.
Environmental and social groups counter that the mega mining
project will damage pristine glaciers, strain and pollute the
water supply and harm agricultural activity in the area.
LEGAL PATH
The Andean country's complex legal system and new
environmental regulator make it tricky to anticipate what will
happen to Pascua-Lama, originally forecast to produce 800,000 to
850,000 ounces of gold per year in its first five years of full
production.
And while courts have taken a tougher stance on permitting
for planned major energy and mining projects in Chile,
Pascua-Lama's construction is well under way.
But experts agree the world's top gold miner is facing a
protracted legal battle in Chile, where Pascua-Lama is one of
the most unpopular mining projects.
"It's hard to predict what the Supreme Court will do," said
Paulina Riquelme, a lawyer who specializes in environmental law.
One possibility is that the courts decide "to wait and see how
Pascua-Lama meets the environmental requirements imposed by the
regulator."
While the flagship Pascua-Lama development is one of the
richest untapped gold deposits in the world, the string of
delays and budget overruns have been a nightmare for Barrick and
its investors.