SANTIAGO Nov 8 Workers at Barrick Gold Corp's
suspended Pascua-Lama gold mine in Chile signed a new
contract on Friday, dropping a strike threat that could have
delayed crucial construction of a water management system, a
union leader told Reuters.
The deal also includes an unspecified number of layoffs,
according to the union, in the wake of the decision by the
world's largest gold producer last week to shelve the
controversial project.
"Today we signed the contract proposal ... which was
accepted by 96 percent of votes," said Alexis Spencer, the
union's president. "The company confirmed there will be
layoffs," he added.
Toronto-based Barrick confirmed a new contract deal valid
for the next 27 months had been reached.
"The agreement reached with the (Pascua-Lama) unions does
not mention any number related to people that will be
demobilized in Chile as a result of the suspension of the
Pascua-Lama project," Barrick said.
"Construction work needed for environmental protection and
regulatory compliance will continue during the suspension
project, but at this point we are not in a position to provide a
specific number of the people that will be required to carry on
with those activities," the company added.
Both Chile's Supreme Court and environmental regulator SMA
had already halted the mine, which straddles the Chilean and
Argentine border, until new infrastructure is built to avoid
water pollution.
Last May, Chile's regulator told Reuters that it would be
one to two years at the earliest before Pascua-Lama would be
reactivated, given the time it will take to build the water
management system.