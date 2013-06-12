* Pascua-Lama construction frozen due to environment impact
* Water infrastructure needed before project reactivated
SANTIAGO, June 12 Barrick Gold Corp
says it will take until December of next year to build the water
infrastructure needed to meet Chilean environmental requirements
for the miner to restart its $8.5 billion Pascua-Lama gold
project, high in the Andes Mountains.
Last month, Chile's environmental regulator ordered
construction of the project be halted and fined the company $16
million, citing serious environmental violations.
"The work program contemplates an estimated timeline of
approximately 18 months to complete all works associated with
the water management system in Chile," Andy Lloyd, a spokesman
for Barrick, said on Wednesday after the regulator posted
Barrick's proposed timetable on its website.
"However, these estimates are subject to review by Chilean
regulatory authorities," Lloyd added.
In a document published later on Wednesday, the regulator
said Toronto-based Barrick still hadn't provided all the
information necessary for its compliance plan to be approved.
It gave the world's biggest gold miner three working days to
give further details of how it plans to meet requirements for
avoiding water pollution and averting environmental harm at the
controversial project.
A Chilean court in April had already suspended the unpopular
project, which straddles the border of Chile and Argentina, to
weigh claims by indigenous communities that Barrick has damaged
pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.
Barrick said earlier this month it would delay the mine's
startup beyond 2014, and as a result it would likely exceed its
current budget for the project.
The company's shares were up 1.8 percent at C$20.35 on
Wednesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.