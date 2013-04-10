SANTIAGO, April 10 A Chilean court suspended the
construction of Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama gold
and silver mine after indigenous communities protested the
controversial project was destroying glaciers and harming water
supply.
The northern court of Copiapo took up the communities'
complaints of "environmental irregularities."
Barrick has delayed the start date of the mine, perched high
in the Andes on the border of Argentina and Chile, to the second
half of 2014 from a previous target of mid 2014 and raised the
cost of building it to $8.5 billion from $8 billion.