SANTIAGO, June 6 Chile President Sebastian
Pinera on Thursday blasted the environmental review process that
led to a permit for Barrick Gold Corp's now-suspended
$8.5 billion Pascua-Lama gold mine project.
"The environmental permit of 2006 was badly done... you look
at it and wonder: how didn't they anticipate all these
problems?" Pinera, a conservative president whose term ends next
year, told reporters in the La Moneda palace.
In April, a Chilean appeals court halted the project to
weigh indigenous communities' claims that Barrick has damaged
pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.
Chile's new environmental regulator then fined and also
ordered a suspension of the project in May, citing serious
environmental violations.
"They're going to have to meet all requirements and in the
meantime works won't be able to go forth," said Pinera, a former
airline magnate with a pro-business record.
The mine, which straddles Chile and Argentina, will likely
be reactivated in one to two years at the earliest, given the
infrastructure that needs to be built to avoid water pollution,
Chile's environmental regulator told Reuters on Thursday.
As per its environmental license, Pascua-Lama had to build
infrastructure to manage and treat water before launching its
pre-stripping operations. But the company had only partially
implemented this mitigation system before it started
pre-stripping, according to the regulator.
The regulator underlined that defective water canals led to
a massive rockslide in January, which affected 1,500 square
meters (16,145 square ft) of meadows -- causing "irreparable
harm".
Barrick said this week it would delay the mine's startup
beyond 2014 and as a result would likely exceed its current
project budget of up to $8.5 billion.
The unpopular project has become a key focus of
environmental groups in Chile, who have called for a revocation
of its permit given the infractions.