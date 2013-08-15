SANTIAGO Aug 14 Chile's BCI will ask shareholders to approve a $400 million capital increase, the bank said in a statement to Chile's regulator late on Wednesday.

The capital is in part destined to help finance the purchase of City National Bank of Florida, added BCI, Chile's third largest private bank.

Spanish nationalized lender Bankia sold City National Bank of Florida to BCI in May for $883 million. The deal is awaiting regulatory approval in Chile and the United States, BCI said.