BRIEF-Exxonmobil files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mtUckN Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO Aug 14 Chile's BCI will ask shareholders to approve a $400 million capital increase, the bank said in a statement to Chile's regulator late on Wednesday.
The capital is in part destined to help finance the purchase of City National Bank of Florida, added BCI, Chile's third largest private bank.
Spanish nationalized lender Bankia sold City National Bank of Florida to BCI in May for $883 million. The deal is awaiting regulatory approval in Chile and the United States, BCI said.
* Files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mtUckN Further company coverage:
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
* One of its affiliates has terminated its agreement to sell dick clark productions to the dalian wanda group