SANTIAGO Oct 13 Bci, Chile's No. 3 private bank, said on Thursday it plans to issue bonds in Mexico next year and is looking at other financing options in Asia to help bolster its operations.

In July, Bci BCI.SN offered $170 million worth of bonds in the Mexican market, though Chief Executive Lionel Olavarria gave no details on the likely size or maturity of a new bond issue.

"We will evaluate our financing needs and market conditions, but I think we will surely return to the Mexican market in 2012," Olavarria told reporters at a business forum in the Chilean capital, Santiago.

Bci is the second Chilean issuer to tap the Mexican market. Molymet, the world's top molybdenum producer, has also issued debt in Mexico. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Kenneth Barry)