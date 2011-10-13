SANTIAGO Oct 13 Bci, Chile's No. 3 private
bank, said on Thursday it plans to issue bonds in Mexico next
year and is looking at other financing options in Asia to help
bolster its operations.
In July, Bci BCI.SN offered $170 million worth of bonds
in the Mexican market, though Chief Executive Lionel Olavarria
gave no details on the likely size or maturity of a new bond
issue.
"We will evaluate our financing needs and market
conditions, but I think we will surely return to the Mexican
market in 2012," Olavarria told reporters at a business forum
in the Chilean capital, Santiago.
Bci is the second Chilean issuer to tap the Mexican market.
Molymet, the world's top molybdenum producer, has also issued
debt in Mexico.
