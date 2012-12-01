* ENAP says deal would ensure LNG for refineries, projects
* Chile turning to LNG from coal, hydropower
SANTIAGO Nov 30 Chilean state oil company ENAP
and Britain's BG Group Plc have agreed to sign a new liquefied
natural gas supply contract for 2013 to 2030 in the coming days,
ENAP said late Friday, signaling an end to their dispute over
volumes and prices.
BG Group had said production troubles in Egypt could
affect its supplies of LNG to ENAP and energy
generator Endesa Chile, which both strongly opposed a
potential reduction.
Chile's energy minister said earlier this month the
government was closely following negotiations between BG Group
and its local clients amid the contract dispute.
"This new contract has operational and economic conditions
that, taken together, are more favorable for ENAP than the
current contract, since it contemplates a staggered price
adjustment as well as increased volumes," ENAP said in a
statement.
The contract "secures natural gas supply for ENAP's
refineries and energy projects, as well as for clients in the
retail, industrial and thermoelectric sectors."
The details of the contract were not disclosed , and BG Group
declined to comment.
With Chile seen turning further to LNG and diesel generation
as courts increasingly reject coal-fired thermoelectric plants
and hydropower projects in pristine Patagonia, the contract
dispute between ENAP and BG was another energy headache for
miners in world No. 1 copper producer Chile.
The Andean country is reeling from high power prices, as key
energy projects suffer legal setbacks, and droughts and the
availability of few local power sources strain supply.
"This agreement between ENAP and (BG) underscores the
capacity of both parties for dialogue and a willingness to
strengthen their long-term alliance," ENAP's chief executive
Ricardo Cruzat said, a cc ording to the statement.
"It ensures benefits for ENAP with lower prices that give
sustainability to refinery operations, lower costs for the
operation of the regasification terminal at full capacity and
greater volumes to be sold to third parties," he added.
The gas BG sends to the Quintero LNG regasification terminal
- which is run by BG, ENAP, Endesa, Chilean natural gas
distributor Metrogas and Spain's Enagas - has totaled around 1.7
million tonnes of LNG a year, according to data compiled by an
industry group.