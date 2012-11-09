* BG says Egypt output woes could hit Chile LNG supply

* Chile's ENAP, Endesa urge BG to fulfill contract

* Data, sources suggest little BG Egypt gas sent to Chile

SANTIAGO/LONDON, Nov 9 Chilean state oil company ENAP said it deems British oil and gas company BG Group's potential reduction of liquefied natural gas supply in 2013 "unacceptable" and will demand its contract be fulfilled.

BG Group Plc has said production troubles in Egypt could affect its supplies of LNG to ENAP and energy generator Endesa Chile, but a third Chilean customer, Metrogas, won't be affected.

"(BG's) declaration is unacceptable for ENAP, which has informed that it will demand the total compliance of the contracts in defense of its rights as a Chilean state company," ENAP said in the statement. The firm added it was being advised by international lawyers over the matter.

The gas BG sends to the Quintero LNG regasification terminal, which is run by BG, ENAP, Endesa, Metrogas and Spain's Enagas, totals around 1.7 million tonnes of LNG a year, according to data compiled by an industry group.

LNG supplied to Quintero comes from Trinidad and Tobago, Qatar and Equatorial Guinea, according to the report by the International Group of International Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL).

Industry sources said very few, if any, cargoes from Egypt have ever been sent to Chile. The sources did not want to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the press.

News of the Egyptian problems and other output issues hit BG's share price hard last week.

"Endesa will take all the necessary measures to defend its contractual rights and the stability of its LNG supply," Endesa said in a statement earlier this week.

ENAP, Endesa Chile, GNL Chile, the British Embassy in Santiago and Chile's energy ministry declined to comment.

BRENT VS HENRY HUB

ENAP, Endesa and Metrogas each have an equal stake in GNL Chile, which receives gas via a contract with BG. The contracts stipulate lower prices as of 2013 if the firms ask for a certain fixed volume in the long-term, ENAP said. The firms involved have declined to comment on volumes and prices under negotiation.

The contract was due to evolve next year from being indexed to Brent prices to Henry Hub, the U.S.'s benchmark supply point.

A shale gas boom in the United States has driven down prices for Henry Hub cash prices -- they reached a 10-year low of $1.82 per mmBtu in late April -- meaning an indexation switch would deal a blow to BG.

"BG doesn't see why it should accept prices that reflect a U.S. LNG export market that doesn't exist yet in a real market that remains tight and therefore justifies a higher price," a source close to the matter told Reuters.

A Chilean government source said Chile had contacted the British embassy in Santiago to try to work towards solving the problem. The source did not want to be named due to lack of authorization to speak about the matter.

CHILE REELING FROM POWER WOES

World No.1 copper producer Chile is reeling from high power prices, as key energy projects suffer legal setbacks, and droughts and the availability of few local power sources strain supply.

The Andean country is seen turning further to LNG and diesel generation as courts increasingly reject coal-fired thermoelectric plants and hydropower projects in pristine Patagonia.

"There's generation capacity, so there won't be cuts. But this will be felt in terms of higher prices," said Pedro Fuenzalida, senior analyst with LarrainVial in Santiago.

He said a 40 percent cut in BG's LNG supply, a figure floated by local media, would be more of less equivalent to 12 percent of energy in Chile's central SIC power grid.

The SIC, Chile's largest power grid, supplies energy to over 90 percent of the nation's residents. Most of the massive copper mines, however, are located in the country's far north and run on another energy grid.

"If they cut gas it will hit economic growth. If the cut were complete and it was impossible to get supplies, it could trim between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent of 2013 GDP," Fuenzalida said.

Copper mines in Chile, which produces around a third of the world's red metal, could be hit by steeper power prices.

"Those open to spot prices, (Antofagasta Minerals') Los Pelambres and Codelco (could be affected). It won't hit others, who have contracts with defined formulas," Fuenzalida added.