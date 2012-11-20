* $400 mln Kelar plant aims to be operative in early 2016 * BHP says to funnel power to mining ops in northern Chile * World No. 1 copper miner Chile facing energy woes SANTIAGO, Nov 20 BHP Billiton has submitted plans for its 540 megawatt, $400 million Kelar natural gas plant project to Chile's environmental impact assessment service for approval, the global miner said on Tuesday. The plant, planned in Chile's mineral-rich North, aims to power BHP's mines in the area, which include world No.1 copper mine Escondida. Kelar should be operative as of early 2016. "BHP Billiton decided to modify its Kelar project- which originally included the installation and operation of two coal-fired thermoelectric units- to ensure the supply of energy for its operations in a cleaner and more sustainable manner," the company said in a statement. A series of setbacks to key power projects, droughts and a shaky transmission grid have strained energy supply in Chile, hiking costs for power-intensive miners. Coal-fired thermoelectric plants have been particularly hard-hit by growing environmental and social opposition to mega power projects in the Andean country. Most recently, Chile's top court rejected the planned $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric power plant, citing environmental reasons. BHP added it was carrying out an international tender process to build and operate the plant.