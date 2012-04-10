* Costly, fragile energy supply threatens miners
* No.1 copper producer Chile grappling with shaky grid
* BHP says current Chile projects not affected by woes
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, April 10 Chile's costly energy and its
fragile electric grid could hurt investment in the world's top
copper producer, BHP Billiton base metals president Peter Beaven
told reporters on Tuesday, but said it will not affect the
global miner's current expansion projects.
Chile's third consecutive drought and the delays in key
generation projects have compounded energy problems in the
country, whose grid has been hurt by from years of
underinvestment and a massive earthquake in early 2010.
Asked if energy woes could affect the rate of BHP's
investment plans in Chile, Beaven answered "Absolutely.
If we don't have any power, we don't have any operations," he
said.
But the global miner's current expansion plans in Chile
won't be affected by the country's shaky grid, he said.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto in February approved
plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of Escondida, the world's
biggest copper mine, where BHP said the ore reserve estimate has
been increased by 25 percent.
Chile needs to reform electric transmission lines and energy
generation to avoid blackouts like the one that hit vast swaths
of the country's center in September 2011 and cost state mining
giant Codelco more than 1,400 tonnes in lost copper
output.
"And the question is not what will BHP do about it, but what
is the country going to do about it," Beaven added. "This is a
countrywide issue that needs to be resolved."
The government estimates that to keep up with rising energy
demand, some 8,000 megawatts of capacity will need to be added
by 2020 to the current 17,000 megawatts in the nation's power
matrix.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by
M.D. Golan and Bob Burgdorfer)