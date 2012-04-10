* Costly, fragile energy supply threatens miners

* No.1 copper producer Chile grappling with shaky grid

* BHP says current Chile projects not affected by woes (Adds quote, background)

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, April 10 Chile's costly energy and its fragile electric grid could hurt investment in the world's top copper producer, BHP Billiton base metals president Peter Beaven told reporters on Tuesday, but said it will not affect the global miner's current expansion projects.

Chile's third consecutive drought and the delays in key generation projects have compounded energy problems in the country, whose grid has been hurt by from years of underinvestment and a massive earthquake in early 2010.

Asked if energy woes could affect the rate of BHP's investment plans in Chile, Beaven answered "Absolutely. If we don't have any power, we don't have any operations," he said.

But the global miner's current expansion plans in Chile won't be affected by the country's shaky grid, he said.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto in February approved plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, where BHP said the ore reserve estimate has been increased by 25 percent.

Chile needs to reform electric transmission lines and energy generation to avoid blackouts like the one that hit vast swaths of the country's center in September 2011 and cost state mining giant Codelco more than 1,400 tonnes in lost copper output.

"And the question is not what will BHP do about it, but what is the country going to do about it," Beaven added. "This is a countrywide issue that needs to be resolved."

The government estimates that to keep up with rising energy demand, some 8,000 megawatts of capacity will need to be added by 2020 to the current 17,000 megawatts in the nation's power matrix. (Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer, editing by M.D. Golan and Bob Burgdorfer)