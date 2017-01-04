UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO Jan 4 Chilean poultry producer Agrosuper said on Wednesday that the presence of bird flu has been detected at a turkey production plant run by its Sopraval unit in the central Valparaiso region.
The government's agriculture and livestock service confirmed the presence of the disease and said it plans to sacrifice and destroy the affected birds and quarantine the area to prevent the infectious disease from spreading. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources