PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, Sept 24 Chile's copper mining company Codelco's [CODEL.UL] El Teniente mine operations were halted on Saturday due to a power outage that blacked out the capital and some other areas in the South American country, an official said.
Codelco's Andina division operations also were halted, a shift manager said.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan will stick to a G7/G20 agreement against competitive currency devaluation and continue to use monetary policy to achieve its inflation goal, without targeting currencies, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.