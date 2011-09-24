SANTIAGO, Sept 24 The Chilean capital Santiago experienced a widespread power blackout on Saturday but power remained on in parts of the mining heartland in northern Chile, according to Reuters witnesses.

It was not immediately clear how widespread the power outage was, how far it extended and whether any mines in central Chile were affected. Chile's power grid has been shaky since a massive earthquake early last year and critics blame under-investment in infrastructure.

The cause of the power outage was not immediately known.