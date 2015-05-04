By Thomas Escritt
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM May 4 Landlocked Bolivia went to the
World Court on Monday, seeking to force Chile to negotiate the
granting of a corridor of sovereign territory giving it access
to the sea for its natural gas and mineral exports.
Opening proceedings at the International Court of Justice in
The Hague, Chile asked judges to throw out the lawsuit, saying
the tribunal had no jurisdiction over the matter.
Bolivia lost its coastal territory after being defeated by
Chile in the 1880s War of the Pacific.
However, it has argued for decades that it should be allowed
sovereign access to the ocean, through which it could export its
natural gas. Most of this is presently sold to Argentina and
Brazil to its east.
"Bolivia is challenging the stability of borders and
sovereign territory solemnly agreed in a peace treaty signed 111
years ago," said Felipe Bulnes Serrano, representing Chile
before the court in The Hague.
Bolivia currently has nearly free ocean access, paying
transport costs but no tariffs to export some 1.6 million tonnes
of cargo through Chile's ports each year, including nickel,
lead, silver and tin from Bolivia's mines.
It nonetheless wants judges to order Chile to negotiate
fully sovereign access, saying the 1948 Bogota Pact, to which
both states are parties, gives judges the authority to do so.
"Our responsibility is to make solid historic and legal
arguments to the international community to show that Bolivia
should return to the Pacific with sovereignty," said Bolivian
President Evo Morales on Monday.
Chile says the treaty does not give the court a say in
territorial disputes that have already been settled.
Even if judges allow the case to proceed, few expect the
traditionally cautious court would go as far to order a border
revision that went against the wishes of one of the states
concerned.
Whatever the outcome, Morales will be hoping that his
attempt to get international acknowledgement of Bolivia's
complaint will help shore up declining popularity at home.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Additional reporting by Rosalba
O'Brien and Antonio de la Jara in Santiago and Daniel Ramos in
La Paz; Editing by Crispian Balmer)